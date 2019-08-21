Melvin Gordon Rumors: Contract Holdout Likely to Extend into Regular Season

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

It appears as if Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will not be on the field for the Sept. 8 season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the expectation is Gordon's holdout will continue into the regular season. The Wisconsin product is training in Florida, but "contract talks have not progressed as he hoped."

Gordon is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, which will pay him approximately $5.6 million for the 2019 campaign.

The 26-year-old told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler he is "just waiting on the call" from the team as he continues his preparation. However, Fowler cited a source who said the team and running back's representatives are "millions apart in negotiations," with Gordon willing to sit out if he doesn't receive the contract he is looking for.

Gordon's agent, Damarius Bilbo, told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Aug. 1 he requested a trade for his client when the Chargers held steady to their offer of around $10 million a season.

If Gordon isn't on the field, Los Angeles will have to turn toward the combination of Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome in the backfield.

While they are capable of helping keep the team in playoff contention, it will be difficult to replicate Gordon's impact. The Chargers selected him in the first round of the 2015 draft, and he has developed into a two-time Pro Bowler and dual-threat running back who can contribute in the aerial attack.

He finished the 2018 campaign with 885 rushing yards, 490 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 12 games.