The '90s NBA Star Your Favorite Player Resembles Most

1 of 10

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the face of positionless basketball. He has spent at least 6 percent of his career at all five positions and had everything but center as his listed position.

His range of potential comparisons stretches as far as one's imagination.

His former coach, Jason Kidd, said, "He can be Magic Johnson and KG [Kevin Garnett]," per Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix. His recent teammate, Pau Gasol, detailed shreds of Russell Westbrook (downhill pressure), Shaquille O'Neal (speed, skill, physical dominance), Kevin Garnett (intensity and aggressiveness) and Kobe Bryant (focus, approach, competitive fire) in a piece for The Players' Tribune.

Antetokounmpo is an amalgam of all of the above and more, but Garnett comes closest to sketching the blueprint.

While '90s NBA coaches more strictly adhered to positional designations, Garnett forced them to think outside of the frontcourt box. In his first season, he saw 52 percent of his playing time at the 5. By his sophomore campaign, he logged 37 percent of his minutes at the 3. In his third go-round, it was 82 percent at the 4.

Garnett could lock down the interior or shut down smaller players on the perimeter. He had handles, a knack for shot-creation seldom seen in someone his size and explosive athleticism, a combination that made him a formidable offensive player on the perimeter even without a three-ball. Antetokounmpo just turned that model into an MVP award.