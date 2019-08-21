Roger Clemens Says He Won't Run for Texas Senate Because of Political Climate

David Goldman/Associated Press

Legendary pitcher Roger Clemens announced Tuesday that he would not run for a United States House of Representatives seat in Texas.

Clemens had been viewed as a potential candidate to run for the seat being vacated by the retiring Rep. Pete Olson, but he explained his decision to abstain to Olson in a letter obtained by ABC News (h/t ESPN): "The climate in politics at this time is much more than I would want to undertake, along with my family considerations."

The 57-year-old Clemens added that he will continue to be loyal to the Republican party and President Donald Trump as well:

"I am a Republican and I support our President and will continue to do so. No matter who our President may be, I will continue my support of them and root for them to be successful, just as I did when President Obama was in office. ... I will ... do all I can to continue to promote the quality of life issues that we respect and try to maintain as citizens of the State of Texas and the United States."

Clemens is widely regarded as one of the greatest pitchers of all time. During his 24-year MLB career with the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Houston Astros, The Rocket went 354-184 with a 3.12 ERA and 4,672 strikeouts.

He was also a seven-time Cy Young Award winner, one-time MVP, 11-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion.

Despite his accolades, Clemens has not been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame due to allegations that he took performance-enhancing drugs during his playing career.

During the 2019 Hall of Fame voting, Clemens garnered 59.5 percent of the vote. At least 75 percent is needed for enshrinement.

While Clemens has no plans to enter the political realm, he remains busy as a special assistant to the general manager with the American League West-leading Astros.