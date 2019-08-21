Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Expected to Return Soon After Surgery on Knee Injury

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 21, 2019

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 08: D.K. Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on against the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter during their preseason game at CenturyLink Field on August 08, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf's is considered week-to-week after his recent knee surgery revealed "minimal findings."

"We don't have any concern he won't get back soon," head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday, according to John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site.

The 2019 second-round pick underwent knee surgery on Tuesday. "We're disappointed for him because he was off to a fantastic start," Carroll said at the time, per NFL.com. "But I don't think this is going to derail him for long."

Gregg Bell of the News Tribune relayed on Aug. 18 that there was "optimism" from Carroll that Metcalf would be able to debut in the Seahawks' regular-season opener against Cincinnati on Sept. 8.

Even while his knee ailment proved to be minor, any injury is worrisome given Metcalf's background. While at Ole Miss, he played in just 21 games. He was limited to two games by a broken foot as a freshman and seven contests last year with a neck injury. 

Looking forward, quarterback Russell Wilson will continue to rely on No. 1 option Tyler Lockett. If Metcalf's absence is prolonged, David Moore and Jaron Brown will likely see more targets.    

Related

    Seahawks DK Metcalf undergoes knee surgery with 'minimal findings'

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Seahawks DK Metcalf undergoes knee surgery with 'minimal findings'

    Liz Mathews
    via Seahawks Wire

    Seahawks Add Offensive Line Help, Sign T Brian Wallace

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Seahawks Add Offensive Line Help, Sign T Brian Wallace

    Corbin Smith
    via SeahawkMaven.io

    Seahawks sign Brian Wallace, waive Jalen Harvey

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Seahawks sign Brian Wallace, waive Jalen Harvey

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Seahawks sign OT Brian Wallace

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Seahawks sign OT Brian Wallace

    Field Gulls
    via Field Gulls