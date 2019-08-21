Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Expected to Return Soon After Surgery on Knee Injury

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf's is considered week-to-week after his recent knee surgery revealed "minimal findings."

"We don't have any concern he won't get back soon," head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday, according to John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site.

The 2019 second-round pick underwent knee surgery on Tuesday. "We're disappointed for him because he was off to a fantastic start," Carroll said at the time, per NFL.com. "But I don't think this is going to derail him for long."

Gregg Bell of the News Tribune relayed on Aug. 18 that there was "optimism" from Carroll that Metcalf would be able to debut in the Seahawks' regular-season opener against Cincinnati on Sept. 8.

Even while his knee ailment proved to be minor, any injury is worrisome given Metcalf's background. While at Ole Miss, he played in just 21 games. He was limited to two games by a broken foot as a freshman and seven contests last year with a neck injury.

Looking forward, quarterback Russell Wilson will continue to rely on No. 1 option Tyler Lockett. If Metcalf's absence is prolonged, David Moore and Jaron Brown will likely see more targets.