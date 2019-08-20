Packers WR J'Mon Moore Cited for Driving Too Fast After Accident with Truck

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 23: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) J'Mon Moore #82 of the Green Bay Packers in action against the New York Jets on December 23, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Packers defeated the Jets 44-38 in overtime. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver J'Mon Moore was cited by police after his car collided with a truck on Friday, according to Benita Mathew of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Moore lost control of his Mercedes Benz LL under heavy rain with minimum visibility and crossed the grass median, which led to the accident.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department cited him for driving too fast for conditions, which could lead to a fine between $40 and $300. 

"It was pretty bad," Moore said Tuesday. "It was scary for sure."

The receiver was uninjured, but the other driver was taken to the hospital after being left sore by the accident. 

Moore is heading into his second year with the Packers after being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He only caught two passes during his rookie year but saw significant playing time on special teams, appearing in 12 total games.

He scored a touchdown in the team's first preseason game this year against the Houston Texans.

