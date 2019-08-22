Slumping MLB Veterans Who Need to Be Benched in 2019 Pennant Races

1 of 5

Season Stats: 417 PA, .220/.290/.376, 25 XBH (17 HR), 53 RBI, 48 R

Second-Half Stats: 115 PA, .175/.252/.223, 3 XBH (1 HR), 10 RBI, 9 R

August Stats: 44 PA, .128/.227/.128, 0 XBH (0 HR), 0 RBI, 4 R

After posting a 130 OPS+ while averaging 44 home runs and 112 RBI in his first three seasons with the Oakland Athletics, Khris Davis has gone ice-cold at the plate since the All-Star break.

The 31-year-old had a respectable .737 OPS with 16 home runs at the All-Star break, but he's managed just one home run in 115 plate appearances in the second half and gone without an extra-base hit in August.

He was dropped to sixth in the batting order in mid-July and was penciled into the No. 7 spot in the lineup for the first time Saturday. However, it might be time to consider moving him into more of a platoon role.

While he's hitting just .206/.274/.340 with 10 home runs in 310 plate appearances against right-handed pitchers, he's posted a solid .260/.336/.479 line with seven home runs in 107 plate appearances against lefties.

Potential Replacement: Seth Brown

The left-handed-hitting Seth Brown might be the perfect platoon partner for Davis.

The 27-year-old is hitting an impressive .296/.351/.640 with 37 home runs and 103 RBI at Triple-A Las Vegas, and his numbers have been even better with the platoon advantage. In 361 plate appearances against right-handed pitching, he boasts a gaudy .309/.355/.673 line with 28 home runs.

While Las Vegas is a notoriously hitter-friendly environment, those numbers are still tough to ignore, and it could be time to add him to the 40-man roster to see what he can do.

It helps his case that he's been rolling of late with a .333/.410/.759 line and 19 home runs in 188 plate appearances since the beginning of July.