Ex-Michigan State Star Mateen Cleaves Acquitted of Sexual Assault Charges

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 20, 2019

Denver Nuggets guard Mateen Cleaves looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' 118-95 victory in an exhibition NBA basketball game in Denver on Friday, Oct. 10, 2008. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Former Michigan State and professional basketball player Mateen Cleaves was acquitted on Tuesday of sexual assault charges in Genesee County Circuit Court, according to John Wisely of the Detroit Free Press

Cleaves, 41, was charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and criminal sexual conduct. He faced up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

The jury in the Flint, Michigan courtroom began deliberations at 1:45 p.m. ET and took two-and-a-half hours before reaching a verdict.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

