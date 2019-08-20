Yankees Rumors: Trevor Rosenthal Agrees to Minor League Contract

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The New York Yankees have signed former All-Star closer Trevor Rosenthal to a minor league contract, according to Fan Source Network's Andersen Pickard and MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

It marks Rosenthal's third organization of the 2019 season, as he previously pitched for the Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers.

The right-hander missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2017.

Rosenthal signed a one-year, $7 million deal with Washington in November, a pact that included a conditional option for 2020. However, the Nationals released him June 23 after he went 0-1 with a 22.74 ERA and a 3.63 WHIP in 12 appearances.

He signed a minor league contract with Detroit on June 29, and the team selected his contract July 15. His struggles continued in the Motor City, as he posted a 7.00 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP in 10 appearances for the Tigers. He was designated for assignment Aug. 7.

Much of his ineffectiveness can be attributed to his lack of control. He has walked 26 of the 85 batters he has faced this season, which comes out to 30.6 percent.

Now, New York will give the 29-year-old an opportunity to return to form.

Rosenthal was one of the best relievers in baseball prior to his Tommy John surgery. He piled up 121 saves in six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, including 93 during his first two years as the full-time closer in 2014 and 2015.

He made the National League All-Star team in 2015 and finished the year with a 2.10 ERA and 48 saves, both personal bests.

As Joel Sherman of the New York Post noted, Rosenthal is just the latest struggling veteran reliever the Yankees have recently brought in on a minor league deal:

New York's 4.15 bullpen ERA is tied for eighth in the majors. Though four-time All-Star Dellin Betances is on the injured list, the Yankees bullpen still features plenty of firepower at the back end, including six-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman, two-time All-Star Zack Britton and Adam Ottavino.

