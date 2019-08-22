What to Make of Disappointing NFL Rookie Preseasons

4 of 8

Nick Wass/Associated Press

How he factors in

The Baltimore Ravens made Marquise Brown the first wideout off the board this year's draft because they wanted a savvy, speedy playmaker to help along the retooled offense around Lamar Jackson. On sheer speed alone, the No. 25 overall pick was poised to stretch the field for the running game while opening things up for others like Willie Snead.

What's wrong?

This isn't so much about Brown's being hurt as what he's missing at the preseason's halfway point. He had offseason Lisfranc surgery and went on the non-football injury list before getting activated in late July.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh explained to reporters why this is problematic: "It's all new for him—the speed of it, the thinking, the lining up, running the right route. He has a ways to go with all of that. I'm confident he'll get there, and we'll know what to do to use him, how to use him early in the season. But it's just great work for him."

That's reminiscent of 2017 top-10 pick John Ross in Cincinnati, who had a smaller frame like Brown (5'9", 166 pounds), missed offseason time and didn't have any impact as a rookie.

What it means

Proper coaching can only do so much for Brown at this point. He hasn't had the chance to adapt to the pro game via live reps, nor has he established much rapport with his quarterback. This will change over the long term provided he can stay on the field, but it could derail the early portion of the season for the draft's top receiver.