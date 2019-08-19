Video: Stephen Curry Invites Barack Obama to Attend Golf Meet at Howard

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry left the door open for a presidential cameo as he helps launch a golf program at Howard University.

"Oh, for sure. For sure," Curry told TMZ Sports when asked if he expects Barack Obama to attend one of the Bison's golf meets. "He can get his own presidential cart and chase them around!"

Curry announced he is helping fund and sponsor a men's and women's golf team at Howard for the next six years during a Monday press conference:

Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com reported on the story, noting the school plans on unveiling the teams for the 2020-21 season. Howard officials believe the school that competed in golf at the Division II level in the past disbanded the program in the 1970s.

"Golf is a sport that has changed my life in ways that are less tangible, but just as impactful," Curry said in a press release, per Schlabach. "It's a discipline that challenges your mental wherewithal from patience to focus, and is impossible to truly master, so when you hear about these passionate student-athletes who have the talent but don't have a fair shot at the game, it's tough. I feel really honored to play a small role in the rich history of Howard University."

Schlabach explained that Curry's interest in helping fund the program was sparked by a meeting with Howard senior and golfer Otis Ferguson IV while he was visiting campus.

While the two-time MVP is known for his prowess on the hardwood, he is also capable of impressing on the links. He has competed as an amateur in golf tournaments during the offseason and has even played with Obama himself.

The next time they are on a golf course together could be to take in a Howard match.