Court Filing: Cristiano Ronaldo Paid $375K Settlement to Kathryn Mayorga in 2010

Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has requested a federal lawsuit filed against him by Kathryn Mayorga for allegedly obstructing a criminal investigation into sexual assault accusations be dismissed, saying the parties previously came to a settlement agreement.

"Mr. Ronaldo paid the sum of $375,000.00 and both parties agreed to be bound by explicit confidentiality and non-disparagement obligations," his attorney, Peter Christiansen, noted in a court document Friday, per David Ferrera of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Mayorga told authorities in August 2018 that Ronaldo raped her in 2009, though the Clark County District Attorney's Office in Nevada decided against pursuing charges in July due to a lack of evidence. Mayorga's obstruction lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed in Clark County courts but was refiled in federal court.

Mayorga went to police in 2009 but didn't identify Ronaldo at the time, instead telling authorities he was a big soccer star, per TMZ Sports.

In the court documents, Ronaldo also claimed the settlement with Mayorga wasn't an admission of guilt but was rather an attempt to keep the legal matter out of the media. Ronaldo has repeatedly said that he did not commit sexual assault, including in an October tweet:

Ronaldo's lawyer noted that the statute of limitations on both the charges and the lawsuit filed against him "has long since expired," per Ferrera.

Ronaldo, 34, is entering his second season with Italian side Juventus.