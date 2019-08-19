Super Bowl 2020 Odds: Bears Attracting 'Overwhelming' Support, Says Caesars Exec

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

A host of NFL bettors are partying like it's 1985.

Caesars Sportsbook senior oddsmaker Alan Berg told ESPN's David Purdum that fans have placed more bets on the Chicago Bears to win their first Super Bowl in 34 years than any other team.

"It's been kind of overwhelming, the support [for the Bears]," Berg said. "Every time the Bears go to the playoffs, the following year, the money just pours in. Everybody gets optimistic."

Chicago is fresh off a 12-4 season and an NFC North title under head coach Matt Nagy, the ex-Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator who took the reins after the Bears finished a disappointing 5-11 the year before.

Naturally, optimism is high after the massive leap up the standings, and the Bears are now 9-1 to win it all at Caesars.

The Bears return many of the major players from the No. 1 scoring defense led by edge-rusher Khalil Mack, who had 12.5 sacks in 14 games last year. Linebacker Roquan Smith, who led the team with 121 tackles despite not starting until Week 3, will be back for year two.

On the flip side, the Bears lost defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who is now the Denver Broncos head coach. Chicago also lost safety Adrian Amos and cornerback Bryan Callahan to free agency.

The offense is more of a mixed bag. On the plus side, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky could take a leap, and exciting Bears rookie running back David Montgomery could be the engine that drives the offense by the end of the year.

However, Chicago's offense tailed off by the end of last season, as Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis noted:

The Bears offense also finished 20th in Football Outsiders DVOA (defense-value-over-average).

Still, Chicago's Super Bowl-winning popularity isn't unfounded given its 2018 success, and Bears backers will begin to see if their championship prediction comes to fruition Thursday, Sept. 5, when Chicago hosts the Green Bay Packers to kick off the NFL's 100th season.