EPL Week 3 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool and Arsenal clash in an early six-pointer chasing the Premier League title, with one or both of the joint-leaders set to drop points for the first time this term in Week 3.

The two giants will meet at Anfield in Saturday's late kick-off, before which Manchester United host Crystal Palace hoping to get back to winning ways after they drew 1-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Aston Villa open Week 3 at home to Everton on Friday evening, while Chelsea travel to Norwich City in Saturday's early fixture pursuing their first competitive win under Frank Lampard.

Defending champions Manchester City have won in each of their four Premier League trips to face Bournemouth since April 2016. They travel to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday hoping that record continues after they drew 2-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur in Week 2.

Premier League Week 3 Fixtures, Predictions

Friday, August 23

Aston Villa 2-2 Everton, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 24

Norwich City 2-3 Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET

Sheffield United 0-1 Leicester City, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Manchester United 3-0 Crystal Palace, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Southampton, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Watford 1-1 West Ham United, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 25

Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester City, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Burnley, 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Newcastle United, 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET

Dani Ceballos, Arsenal

As far as home debuts go, Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos couldn't have hoped for a better display in his first outing at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spain international—on loan from Real Madrid—assisted both the Gunners' goals in a 2-1 win over Burnley on Saturday (his first Arsenal start) and is sure to have cemented his place in Unai Emery's XI.

Legendary commentator John Motson appeared on TalkSport and picked Ceballos out for particular praise:

Jurgen Klopp's ever-changing midfield has been a source of debate this season this season; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have each started games.

A playmaker of Ceballos' calibre would be well-placed placed to capitalise on any crossed wires in the Reds' engine room, not to mention confidence will be at a high following Saturday's man-of-the-match performance.

Erik Lamela, Tottenham Hotspur

Following on from another encouraging pre-season in Tottenham colours, Lamela has thus far made great use of the faith placed in him by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentinian has started both Spurs' league games thus far and was essential in their draw at the Etihad Stadium, where he scored the first equaliser before setting up his side's second.

Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard believed that display showed why he deserves to start during Dele Alli's injury absence:

Tottenham host Newcastle United on Sunday, a team with an average possession percentage of 41.2 so far this season, the second-worst in the Premier League, per WhoScored.com.

Real Betis loanee Giovani Lo Celso is a candidate to start ahead of Lamela, although the latter has proved himself undroppable thus far and could exploit the Magpies' lack of ball retention.

Philip Billing, Bournemouth

Repressing Manchester City's mauling midfield must be one of the least favourable jobs in English football. However, Bournemouth's Philip Billing will have to achieve some success in that role if his side are to stand a chance on Sunday.

Summer signing Billing has been Eddie Howe's choice of midfield partner for Jefferson Lerma this term, and the Dane has excelled above his Colombian team-mate in a defensive sense so far.

Billing is averaging four tackles per game this season—failing with one attempt—a figure bested by only one other Premier League midfielder after Week 2: Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi (5.5 tackles per game).

The Cherries will need Billing and Lerma functioning cohesively to interrupt City's midfield mojo, but the new arrival in particular looks likely to have a responsibility muting the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri.