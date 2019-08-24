Who Are the NBA's Best Non-Scorers?

1 of 5

David Dermer/Associated Press

Patrick Beverley is the ideal complementary point guard for teams with high-volume wings. For years, he ably filled that role alongside James Harden in Houston. Now, he'll have a chance to do the same with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard with the Los Angeles Clippers.

What makes Beverley such a great non-scorer is the intensity with which he does everything else. As a defender and rebounder, he plays way above his 6'1" size. It's a trait born of adversity.

Beverley told Bleacher Report's Jared Zwerling in 2014:

"I think that some people call it a chip. Mine was more like a mountain. I just had so much aggression and so much built up and so much anger, especially because many other teams passed up on me. I just wanted to go out there and every single night just make it hard for the opponent to dribble the ball up the court—be fearless out there and do whatever it takes to try to put my team in a position to win basketball games.

"I continued to play that way, and I think that's one of the biggest traits I have. The mountain that I have on my shoulders helps me just to prove myself every single day I'm on the court. I'm happy that I have that trait because it helps me to play at the level that I am today."

An evolving set of skills has helped Beverley as well. His assist percentage over the last four years (18.2) is a nearly couple of points higher than the one he posted over his first three years (16.5).

His three-point percentage has experienced an even bigger bump, from 36.1 percent to 39.4 percent.

Despite not getting an NBA shot until his age-24 season, Beverley has developed into the three-and-D prototype for point guards.

Honorable Mentions

Tomas Satoransky

Last season, the Washington Wizards were plus-1.2 points per 100 possessions (62nd percentile) when Tomas Satoransky and Bradley Beal were on the floor, according to Cleaning the Glass.

They were minus-4.6 points per 100 possessions (30th percentile) when Beal shared the floor with John Wall.

This doesn't mean Satoransky, now with the Chicago Bulls, is a better player than Wall. But if you have a high-volume wing or guard, a sound, unselfish, knockdown shooter such as Satoransky is a pretty good player to pair with him.

Over the last two seasons, Satoransky posted 11.7 points (on 8.7 attempts), 6.5 assists and 1.1 threes per 75 possessions, with a 60.1 true shooting percentage.

Tyus Jones

Tyus Jones took a big step back in efficiency in year four, but the things that make him a solid non-scoring guard remain solid.

Over the last two seasons, Jones averaged 6.8 assists and 2.1 steals per 75 possessions. And he's had a positive net-rating swing (the difference in the team's net points per 100 possessions when a player is on or off the floor) in each of his last three campaigns.