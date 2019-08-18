2019 Call of Duty World League Championship: eUnited Top Plays, Prize Money

2019 Call of Duty World League Championship: eUnited Top Plays, Prize MoneyAugust 18, 2019
After five days of competition, eUnited came through with an outstanding showing to win the 2019 Call of Duty World League Championship.
The squad earned a 3-2 win over 100 Thieves in the Grand Final on Sunday to secure the $800,000 top prize. The combination of Clayster, Simp, Arcitys, Prestinni and aBeZy was simply too much for their opponent to handle in the last match.
MLG @MLG
THEY'VE DONE IT!!! @eUnited ARE YOUR 2019 CALL OF DUTY WORLD LEAGUE CHAMPIONS! 🏆 #StandUnited | #CWLChamps 📺: https://t.co/PsQ2lXN2pl https://t.co/sX2jIavXfn
Simp was named the MVP of the competition.
SlasheR, Octane, Kenny, Priestahh and Enable of 100 Thieves will share $260,000 as second-place finishers.
While it was an exciting Grand Final, the two teams involved had very different runs to that point. eUnited cruised through the winner's bracket with an undefeated run, while 100 Thieves had to make it through the loser's bracket after a first-round loss to Luminosity.
It took three wins on Sunday alone for 100 Thieves to get into the final, including a 3-0 victory over OpTic Gaming in the loser's final.
Call of Duty World League @CODWorldLeague
.@100Thieves ELIMINATE @OpTicGaming from Champs! 100 Thieves complete their Losers Bracket run and book a ticket to the Grand Final vs @eUnited! #CWLPS4 | #CWLChamps https://t.co/TELkQCuqmU
Once the final round began, though, eUnited looked as good as it had in the entire tournament with a dominant showing in the first game.
The Hardpoint battle in Game 1 was a complete route, as the squad more than doubled up its opponent:
Call of Duty World League @CODWorldLeague
That’s one! @eUnited claim the opening Hardpoint 250-126 over @100Thieves! https://t.co/NKHQSgV6Gh #CWLPS4 | #CWLChamps https://t.co/xrdV5NFbN1
However, the Search and Destroy was a different story, with 100 Thieves battling back to even the series at 1-1.
Priestahh was the star of the show with a 1v3 finish:
Call of Duty World League @CODWorldLeague
The 1v3 from @Priestahh! #CWLPS4 | #CWLChamps https://t.co/y7ZHkGoNcL
The two teams continued to battle, showcasing some excellent individual gameplay to get their teams points:
Twitch Esports @TwitchEsports
Two remain. Only one will raise the trophy & earn those #CWLChamps rings. @eUnited vs @100Thieves https://t.co/UlcPOi0IaD https://t.co/WBnYgv3cV8
Call of Duty World League @CODWorldLeague
#GAME5ALERT! @eUnited need one more map for the rings, @100Thieves looking to make it to another series. https://t.co/NKHQSgV6Gh #CWLPS4 | #CWLChamps https://t.co/8H76ot4eOC
Call of Duty World League @CODWorldLeague
The 1v1 WIN from @SimpXO! #CWLPS4 | #CWLChamps https://t.co/91ygcBkgHv
It led to a winner-take-all Game 5 for the first time all day. Any one play could have been the difference for either side, but it was eUnited that showed it was the best.
While it was a great run for 100 Thieves, the team fell just short of its second straight title.
