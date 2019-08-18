2019 Call of Duty World League Championship: eUnited Top Plays, Prize Money

John McCoy/Getty Images

After five days of competition, eUnited came through with an outstanding showing to win the 2019 Call of Duty World League Championship.

The squad earned a 3-2 win over 100 Thieves in the Grand Final on Sunday to secure the $800,000 top prize. The combination of Clayster, Simp, Arcitys, Prestinni and aBeZy was simply too much for their opponent to handle in the last match.

Simp was named the MVP of the competition.

SlasheR, Octane, Kenny, Priestahh and Enable of 100 Thieves will share $260,000 as second-place finishers.

While it was an exciting Grand Final, the two teams involved had very different runs to that point. eUnited cruised through the winner's bracket with an undefeated run, while 100 Thieves had to make it through the loser's bracket after a first-round loss to Luminosity.

It took three wins on Sunday alone for 100 Thieves to get into the final, including a 3-0 victory over OpTic Gaming in the loser's final.

Once the final round began, though, eUnited looked as good as it had in the entire tournament with a dominant showing in the first game.

The Hardpoint battle in Game 1 was a complete route, as the squad more than doubled up its opponent:

However, the Search and Destroy was a different story, with 100 Thieves battling back to even the series at 1-1.

Priestahh was the star of the show with a 1v3 finish:

The two teams continued to battle, showcasing some excellent individual gameplay to get their teams points:

It led to a winner-take-all Game 5 for the first time all day. Any one play could have been the difference for either side, but it was eUnited that showed it was the best.

While it was a great run for 100 Thieves, the team fell just short of its second straight title.