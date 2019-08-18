Video: Ashley Cole Announces Retirement, Expresses Desire to Coach

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Ashley Cole of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on February 25, 2019 in Nottingham, England.
Former Arsenal, Chelsea and AS Roma star Ashley Cole on Sunday announced his retirement as a footballer at the age of 38.

The decorated full-back told Sky Sports he's already planning his future, which will hopefully involve coaching:

The news came as a surprise because Cole announced his retirement during the build-up of the Premier League match between former club Chelsea and Leicester City.

Per Sky Sports, he said:

"After hard consideration, it's time to hang my boots up and look towards my next chapter, which will hopefully be coaching.

"As a young kid, I never expected to play one game or be a professional. Looking back, to be able to say I played in World Cups, Champions League finals, being lucky enough to lift Premier League titles - it's a young kid's dream.

"I fulfilled my dream and now I look to the future, hopefully as a great coach."

Cole most recently played for Derby County last season, serving under current Chelsea boss Frank Lampard. The two also played together for the Blues during one of the most successful spells in the club's history.

The 38-year-old had already won two Premier League titles with Arsenal when he made a controversial switch to their rivals from the capital in 2006. He would win one more Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League with the Blues.

Stints with Roma and L.A. Galaxy were followed by a return to England, with a final stop in Derby. 

Internationally, the star full-back appeared at three World Cups with England. He collected more than 100 caps for the Three Lions:

There will likely be a lot of demand for Cole once he completes his coaching badges. With ample Premier League experience and a stint in MLS under his belt, the veteran defender has seen it all. His vision and positional awareness were always big parts of his game and should translate well to coaching.

