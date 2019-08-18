TMZ: Kyle Johnson Tried to Extort Ezekiel Elliott for $500K, Autographs and More

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2019

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFC wild-card NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Ezekiel Elliott told Las Vegas police that the security guard he was seen on video pushing over in May, Kyle Johnson, demanded $500,000 to stay quiet about the incident, per TMZ Sports.

Other requests included "a public apology from Elliott, a press conference with Elliott and Kyle, $25,000 for the junior college football team Kyle played for and signed jerseys from Zeke, Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott."

Additionally, Johnson requested "tickets to Cowboys games (both home and road), Ohio State games and a meet-and-greet with Jerry Jones and his son."

                       

