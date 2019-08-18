WWE King of the Ring: Everything You Need to Know About Historical Tournament

1 of 4

Foxborough, Massachusetts, may be home to the kings of the gridiron, but on July 8, 1985, it was home to the inaugural King of the Ring tournament. Hardly the illustrious event it would evolve into later, it featured a hodgepodge of midcarders and opening match acts and culminated with Don "The Rock" Muraco defeating Junkyard Dog, Les Thornton, Pedro Morales and The Iron Sheik to claim the crown.

That event was a house show gimmick, an idea dreamed up to drive fans to the arenas. It had zero impact on the television product or any ongoing storylines. Muraco never wore a crown to the ring, nor did he use the moniker to get himself over. Unless you were in Foxborough that night, there was no indication that anything significant happened.

That would not be the case in future incarnations of the tournament.

In 1986, veteran Harley Race defeated Morales to win the tournament and become the first Superstar for whom the crown became ingrained in his on-screen persona. The grizzled former NWA world heavyweight champion became "King" Harley Race, a midcard villain in the hated Heenan Family. At a time when his body was breaking down, he found life as one of the larger-than-life characters that dominated McMahonland in the mid-to-late-1980s.

Randy Savage, Ted DiBiase and Tito Santana would win other non-televised King of the Ring tournaments that had zero impact on what they were doing across WWE television.

In 1993, eager to expand the pay-per-view schedule, Vince McMahon introduced the King of the Ring as a three-hour spectacular. Bret Hart, winner of the unseen 1991 tournament, would become the first Superstar to win twice.

In the years that followed, King of the Ring became an annual opportunity for one Superstar to break through the proverbial glass ceiling. Whether it was Owen Hart dubbing himself The King of Harts, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin ushering in the era of Austin 3:16 or Brock Lesnar paying off his Next Big Thing persona, the biggest stars and future Hall of Famers launched to stardom with victories in the tournament.

After disappearing from the pay-per-view schedule in 2002, the tournament returned intermittently, oftentimes marking the start of a high-profile push for an underutilized talent.

Booker T rode the King Booker gimmick to a world heavyweight title, William Regal was on his way to that achievement and Wade Barrett reinvented himself in the face of mediocrity.

The tournament has, over the years, been responsible for jumpstarting careers, rebuilding stars and adding the last hint of credibility necessary for a man to go on a long-awaited singles run. That fate hopefully awaits the winner of this year's 16-man field.