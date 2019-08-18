UFC 241 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

0 of 7

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Would it be a victory lap or a detour to a rubber match?

A lot of the talk before UFC 241—non-Nate Diaz division, that is—centered on whether heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier would retire after his Saturday rematch with Stipe Miocic.

Cormier knocked out Miocic in July 2018 to add the heavyweight title to his mantel alongside the light heavyweight strap, which he later vacated. Cormier was a slight favorite to repeat his performance Saturday in Anaheim, California, although Miocic and his seven-inch reach advantage were by no means DOA.

And then, of course, there's Diaz. Diaz's effortless antihero charisma (and outstanding fight record) generated plenty of buzz during fight week. When was the last time you saw a New York Times profile on an MMA fighter?

It boggles the mind that Diaz was allowed to molder on the shelf for three years. But he's here now, and everyone wanted to know how he'd look following his long absence when he stepped in against fellow welterweight Anthony Pettis.

Those were the top two matchups on the 12-fight slate, and as always, the final stat lines do not reveal all. These are the real winners and losers from UFC 241.

For the literal-minded among us, full card results appear at the end.