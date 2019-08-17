Buccaneers, GM Jason Licht Reportedly Agree to 5-Year Contract Extension

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Jason Licht will continue to serve as general manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least five more seasons.

Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Licht signed a five-year extension that includes a team option for 2023.

Stroud described the partnership between Arians and Licht as a "package deal" for the Buccaneers, which doesn't come as a surprise.

The two worked together in 2013 with the Arizona Cardinals when Arians was in his first season as head coach and Licht was vice president of player personnel.

During Arians' introductory press conference with Tampa Bay, he cited the relationship between a head coach, general manager and ownership as essential.

"There's three keys to winning this league: Ownership, general manager (and) head coach combination. Then when you got a quarterback, pretty good start," he said.

Licht has been running Tampa Bay's front office since 2014. The team has gone just 27-53 and has missed the playoffs in each of his five seasons as general manager.