UFC 241 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Cormier vs. Miocic 2

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Anaheim will host arguably the biggest MMA card of 2019 yet on Saturday, with UFC 241 taking place in the Honda Center.

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic will rematch for the heavyweight title in the main event, while Nate Diaz returns to the octagon for his first fight in three years, taking on former champion Anthony Pettis. Yoel Romero will try and earn another title shot in the middleweight division, but will have to get past rising star Paulo Costa first.

ESPN+ will carry the full pay-per-view. Here is a look at the schedule, complete with odds (per Caesar's):

Daniel Cormier (-150) vs. Stipe Miocic (+120) (Heavyweight title)

Anthony Pettis (-135) vs. Nate Diaz (+105) (Welterweight)

Yoel Romero (-155) vs. Paulo Costa (+125) (Middleweight)

Gabriel Benitez (+230) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (-280) (Featherweight)

Derek Brunson (+135) vs. Ian Heinisch (-165) (Middleweight)

Miocic hasn't fought since losing the title at UFC 226, snapping a six-fight win streak that included three successful title defences.

Cormier caught the champion with a sharp punch coming out of the clinch before finishing him with strikes:

DC has defended his title once, submitting Derrick Lewis in the second round at UFC 230. At 40 years old, he's slowly reaching the end of his career, with few fights left on the horizon. The trilogy fight against longtime rival Jon Jones continues to be a topic, however:

He'll have to get past Miocic first, and that will be easier said than done. The former champion had his moments before he was caught, holding his own in the clinch and finding his range with his boxing. The 36-year-old will have learned from his mistakes, and a few alterations to the same gameplan may be enough to reclaim his belt.

Diaz is the great unknown on the card after three years away from the octagon. He last fought at UFC 202, in August 2016, losing a close decision to Conor McGregor. He had beaten the Irishman via submission just months earlier.

He'll now face another rival in Pettis:

Pettis is 3-3 in his last six fights, but even during his losses, the 32-year-old has put on a show. Combined with Diaz's awkward style and willingness to trade shots, this has the potential to be one of the best fights of the year.

Romero hasn't fought since UFC 225 in June 2018 and has lost two of his last three fights, both against Robert Whittaker. No man other than the Australian has beaten the 42-year-old since 2011, however, and a win against Costa could put him right in line for another title shot.

Costa in unbeaten in 12 fights as a professional, winning all of his bouts within the distance.

Predictions: Cormier, Pettis and Costa win on Saturday.