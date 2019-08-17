Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos Lead 10-Man Real Madrid Past Celta Vigo

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2019

VIGO, SPAIN - AUGUST 17: David Costas of RC Celta competes for the ball with Gareth Bale of Real Madrid during the Liga match between RC Celta de Vigo and Real Madrid CF at Abanca-Balaídos on August 17, 2019 in Vigo, Spain. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Real Madrid made a winning start to the 2019-20 season in La Liga by beating Celta Vigo 3-1 at Balaidos on Saturday, despite Luka Modric being sent off 11 minutes into the second half after a check by the video assistant referee.

Modric was shown a red card after a review was needed of his tackle on Denis Suarez. Real were already 1-0 up thanks to Karim Benzema, who had been teed up by Gareth Bale.

Toni Kroos and Lucas Vazquez also got on the scoresheet for Los Blancos, who impressed without big-money summer imports, including former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, who missed out through injury. Ex-Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic, meanwhile, began the game on the bench.

Iker Losada got one back in stoppage time for Celta, but the hosts were ultimately well beaten by the 10 men.

          

What's Next?

Real host Valladolid next Saturday, while Celta are at home again, this time facing Valencia on the same day.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

