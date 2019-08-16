Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell Lead Team USA Past Spain in World Cup Tune-Up

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell scored 13 points, Khris Middleton added 12 and Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum each contributed 11 as Team USA defeated Spain 90-81 in a tune-up prior to the FIBA World Cup.

Walker added eight assists, six rebounds and two steals. Tatum had five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Marc Gasol had 19 points, four boards and two blocks for Spain, and Ricky Rubio pitched in 16 points, seven assists and five steals. Sergio Llull contributed 11 points and six dimes.

Team USA's red-hot shooting at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California led to them knocking down 54.8 percent of their field goals.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN gave due credit for their early offensive performance:

The Americans attacked everywhere on the court in a variety of ways.

Walker went coast-to-coast, used a hesitation move and put home an easy two:

Mitchell and Tatum also both sliced into the lane for hammer jams:

And the team hit 11 of 19 three-pointers, with Middleton, Tatum and Mitchell each netting a pair.

The USA also grabbed more than twice as many boards, winning the battle on the glass 42-20.

On the flip side, the Americans were at times careless with the ball, committing 23 turnovers. John Schuhmann of NBA.com noted a particularly rough stretch in the early third quarter:

As for Spain, Gasol led all scorers thanks to his efficient 7-of-13 performance. Rubio's all-around effort on both ends was impressive. This fallaway jumper plus the foul may have been his most impressive play:

However, the USA proved too tough and cruised to the nine-point win. Givony provided his closing thoughts:

The Americans now must cut their roster down from 14 to 12 prior to FIBA World Cup play.

Schuhmann provided an educated guess regarding players who might be on the bubble:

Team USA will train in Australia and China before tipping off their World Cup slate against the Czech Republic on Sept. 1. The Americans also play Turkey and Japan as part of Group E play.

Spain will open its World Cup slate on Aug. 31 against Tunisia.