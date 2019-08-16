Clippers Rumors: Chauncey Billups Accepts Job as Full-Time TV Analyst

NBA Photos/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers will reportedly have five-time NBA All-Star Chauncey Billups in their broadcast booth for the 2019-20 season.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Billups will work for the Clippers as a television analyst.

Marchand noted Billups could also call games on ESPN, though that is uncertain at this point.

The Clippers used a rotating cast of analysts last season after Bruce Bowen's contract was not renewed following criticism of Kawhi Leonard during a radio interview in June 2018.

Corey Maggette, Hubie Brown, Cheryl Miller, and Bill Walton were among the analysts used on their local broadcasts in 2018-19.

Billups played two seasons with the Clippers from 2011-13, but he only appeared in 42 games because of injuries.

Since retiring from the NBA in September 2014, Billups has worked as a studio analyst for ESPN and co-host on NBA Countdown.