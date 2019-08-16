Clippers Rumors: Chauncey Billups Accepts Job as Full-Time TV Analyst

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 16, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 05: ESPN Annoucer, Chauncey Billups smiles on set during Game Three of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors on June 5, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Rey Josue II/NBAE via Getty Images)
NBA Photos/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers will reportedly have five-time NBA All-Star Chauncey Billups in their broadcast booth for the 2019-20 season. 

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Billups will work for the Clippers as a television analyst. 

Marchand noted Billups could also call games on ESPN, though that is uncertain at this point. 

The Clippers used a rotating cast of analysts last season after Bruce Bowen's contract was not renewed following criticism of Kawhi Leonard during a radio interview in June 2018. 

Corey Maggette, Hubie Brown, Cheryl Miller, and Bill Walton were among the analysts used on their local broadcasts in 2018-19. 

Billups played two seasons with the Clippers from 2011-13, but he only appeared in 42 games because of injuries. 

Since retiring from the NBA in September 2014, Billups has worked as a studio analyst for ESPN and co-host on NBA Countdown.            

