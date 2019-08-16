Athletic Bilbao Stun Barcelona in La Liga Opener with Lionel Messi Out Injured

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona made a losing start to the defence of their La Liga title after slipping to a 1-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao without Lionel Messi at San Mames on Friday.

An 89th-minute goal from Aritz Aduriz compounded Barca's misery on a night when Messi missed out because of a calf problem, while Luis Suarez was withdrawn with a similar injury, and summer signings Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong struggled to on their league debuts.

What's Next?

Barca host Real Betis at the Camp Nou on Sunday, August 25, while Athletic are away to Getafe a day earlier.

