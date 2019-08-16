Cubs' Derek Holland Responds to Critics After Bryce Harper's Walk-off Grand Slam

Cubs' Derek Holland Responds to Critics After Bryce Harper's Walk-off Grand SlamAugust 16, 2019
Derek Holland isn't hiding after giving up a game-ending grand slam to Bryce Harper Thursday.
The Chicago Cubs reliever took to Twitter to respond to those criticizing him and the team after a disappointing 7-5 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies:
Derek Holland @Dutch_Oven45
@philgrogers @Cubs All because of this homerun to Harper I’m a reason we didn’t construct the bullpen very well?
Holland was one of three Cubs to take the mound in the ninth inning to close out a 5-1 lead, but Philadelphia won as Harper hit a monster home run off Holland with the bases loaded. It completed a three-game sweep for the Phillies as Chicago continues to struggle on the road.
The reliever was fully willing to take responsibility for the loss on Twitter:
Derek Holland @Dutch_Oven45
@AMiller2424 @ESPNChiCubs @DavidBote13 Don’t blame them. Blame me. And the pitch was not down the middle. It was inside off the plate. And we lost because of me not because of them. I gave up the homer. Not them. Hold me accountable for the actions that Happened.
Derek Holland @Dutch_Oven45
@mattlindner Ohh i know it’s my fault we lost. I threw the pitch he hit it. It was a pitch not even on the plate. He got the big contract to do that. Tip your cap and move on
Although this type of loss could damage a team's confidence, especially the player who gave up the home run, it seems Holland is taking it in stride and is ready to move past it.
