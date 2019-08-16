Cubs' Derek Holland Responds to Critics After Bryce Harper's Walk-off Grand Slam

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Derek Holland isn't hiding after giving up a game-ending grand slam to Bryce Harper Thursday.

The Chicago Cubs reliever took to Twitter to respond to those criticizing him and the team after a disappointing 7-5 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies:

Holland was one of three Cubs to take the mound in the ninth inning to close out a 5-1 lead, but Philadelphia won as Harper hit a monster home run off Holland with the bases loaded. It completed a three-game sweep for the Phillies as Chicago continues to struggle on the road.

The reliever was fully willing to take responsibility for the loss on Twitter:

Although this type of loss could damage a team's confidence, especially the player who gave up the home run, it seems Holland is taking it in stride and is ready to move past it.