Cubs' Derek Holland Responds to Critics After Bryce Harper's Walk-off Grand Slam

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 15: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts in front of Derek Holland #45 of the Chicago Cubs after hitting a walk-off grand slam at Citizens Bank Park on August 15, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Cubs 7-5. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Derek Holland isn't hiding after giving up a game-ending grand slam to Bryce Harper Thursday.

The Chicago Cubs reliever took to Twitter to respond to those criticizing him and the team after a disappointing 7-5 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies:

Holland was one of three Cubs to take the mound in the ninth inning to close out a 5-1 lead, but Philadelphia won as Harper hit a monster home run off Holland with the bases loaded. It completed a three-game sweep for the Phillies as Chicago continues to struggle on the road.

The reliever was fully willing to take responsibility for the loss on Twitter:

Although this type of loss could damage a team's confidence, especially the player who gave up the home run, it seems Holland is taking it in stride and is ready to move past it.     

