Video: Watch Phillies' Bryce Harper Crush Walk-off Grand Slam to Stun Cubs

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Bryce Harper has his first signature moment with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Down two runs to the Chicago Cubs in the ninth inning, the superstar launched a walk-off grand slam that still might not have landed:

It was the first walk-off grand slam for the Phillies while trailing since Ozzie Virgil in 1983, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

Philadelphia trailed by five runs going into the eighth and was down 5-1 in the ninth, but the squad came through with a six-run inning off Rowan Wick, Pedro Strop and Derek Holland to seal the 7-5 victory and a three-game sweep of the Cubs.

In the midst of a tight wild-card race, this game could end up being huge by the end of September.

Harper has had an up-and-down year with the Phillies since signing a 13-year, $330 million deal in the offseason, but there will be no complaints about him Thursday night.