Video: Watch Phillies' Bryce Harper Crush Walk-off Grand Slam to Stun Cubs

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 14: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two run home run in the bottom of the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on August 14, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Bryce Harper has his first signature moment with the Philadelphia Phillies.   

Down two runs to the Chicago Cubs in the ninth inning, the superstar launched a walk-off grand slam that still might not have landed:

It was the first walk-off grand slam for the Phillies while trailing since Ozzie Virgil in 1983, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

Philadelphia trailed by five runs going into the eighth and was down 5-1 in the ninth, but the squad came through with a six-run inning off Rowan Wick, Pedro Strop and Derek Holland to seal the 7-5 victory and a three-game sweep of the Cubs.

In the midst of a tight wild-card race, this game could end up being huge by the end of September.

Harper has had an up-and-down year with the Phillies since signing a 13-year, $330 million deal in the offseason, but there will be no complaints about him Thursday night.

