Mort: Colts Have 'Guarded Optimism' Andrew Luck Will Play Week 1 Amid Injuries

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Although Andrew Luck has been dealing with both calf and ankle injuries throughout the preseason, there is reportedly "guarded optimism" the Indianapolis Colts quarterback will play in Week 1, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

Luck is currently planning to sit throughout the preseason and is already questionable for the team's first game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 8, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

