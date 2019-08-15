Mort: Colts Have 'Guarded Optimism' Andrew Luck Will Play Week 1 Amid Injuries

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2019

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Although Andrew Luck has been dealing with both calf and ankle injuries throughout the preseason, there is reportedly "guarded optimism" the Indianapolis Colts quarterback will play in Week 1, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN. 

Luck is currently planning to sit throughout the preseason and is already questionable for the team's first game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 8, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: AB 'Very Close' to Practicing After Foot Injury

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: AB 'Very Close' to Practicing After Foot Injury

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Colts training camp practice roundup: Aug. 15

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Colts training camp practice roundup: Aug. 15

    Kevin Hickey
    via Colts Wire

    Aaron Rodgers Will Not Play Tonight

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Aaron Rodgers Will Not Play Tonight

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Colts WR Reece Fountain Suffers Dislocated, Fractured Ankle

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Report: Colts WR Reece Fountain Suffers Dislocated, Fractured Ankle

    SI.com
    via SI.com