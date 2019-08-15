Warriors' Steve Kerr 'Devastated' by Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins Tearing ACL

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 15, 2019

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins reacts after injuring his leg during the first half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Steve Kerr, who coached DeMarcus Cousins last season with the Golden State Warriors, is "devastated" after learning the four-time All-Star tore his ACL on Thursday. 

Speaking to reporters during a USA Basketball practice, Kerr shared some thoughts about the recent injury woes for Cousins:

Cousins' agent, Jeff Schwartz, confirmed his client's torn ACL to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The injury occurred when he banged knees with another player during an on-court workout in Las Vegas. 

     

