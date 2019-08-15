Warriors' Steve Kerr 'Devastated' by Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins Tearing ACL

Warriors' Steve Kerr 'Devastated' by Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins Tearing ACLAugust 15, 2019
Steve Kerr, who coached DeMarcus Cousins last season with the Golden State Warriors, is "devastated" after learning the four-time All-Star tore his ACL on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters during a USA Basketball practice, Kerr shared some thoughts about the recent injury woes for Cousins:
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Steve Kerr on DeMarcus Cousins’ knee injury: “I’m devastated for DeMarcus. It’s been a couple of years of hell. I was really hoping this season would be a chance to get healthy. We’re all crushed for him.” https://t.co/qa0BmQhAFJ
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Steve Kerr on DeMarcus Cousins: “You’re talking about a player who has dealt with the 2 most feared injuries for NBA players - the Achilles & the ACL - in 2 or 3 years, it’s unheard of. What a blow for him and the Lakers. Hopefully he can get back on the bike and start riding.” https://t.co/QB8KwgcK9I
Cousins' agent, Jeff Schwartz, confirmed his client's torn ACL to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The injury occurred when he banged knees with another player during an on-court workout in Las Vegas.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
DeMarcus Cousins Has Torn ACL
Timeline for DeMarcus Cousins' surgery 'in the works'