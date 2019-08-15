Tom Brady on Potential Coaching Role After Retirement: 'Oh Hell No'

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

When Tom Brady's career on the football field comes to an end, don't expect to see the New England Patriots quarterback patrolling the sidelines as a coach.

Per Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, Brady had a definitive answer when asked if he would consider a coaching job in the NFL after he retires as a player: "Oh hell no!"

Brady has offered explanations in the past why transitioning to a coaching role doesn't interest him.

"Coaching wouldn't be for me," Brady told reporters in 2016. "No, certainly not. I like playing. I wouldn't be a good coach. I don't have the patience to be a coach."

Of course, the implication of this whole scenario is Brady will retire. The three-time NFL MVP said on WEEI (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith) earlier this week he intends to play until he's 45 years old.

In a 2017 article by Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop, Brady hasn't ruled out playing in the NFL at 50 years old. He just turned 42 on Aug. 3, so it seems the Patriots have at least three more years before they need to worry about finding a new quarterback.

Even at an advanced age, Brady shows no signs of slowing down. He threw for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns last season, leading New England to its sixth Super Bowl title.