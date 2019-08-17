Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 2 EPL Predictions

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Manchester City welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League.

Liverpool travel to Southampton, with the UEFA Champions League holders facing their opening away fixture.

Manchester United are set to encounter a tough away trip on Monday against Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Chelsea host Leicester City on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Arsenal play their first home match of the season on Saturday against Burnley, with the Clarets impressing during an opening 3-0 win against Southampton.

Saturday, August 17

Arsenal vs. Burnley: 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET, 2-1, BT Sport 1 (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, 1-1, CNBC (U.S.)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, 3-2, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Everton vs. Watford: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, 2-0, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Norwich City vs. Newcastle United: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, 1-1, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Southampton vs. Liverpool: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, 0-2, NBCSN (U.S.)

Manchester City vs. Spurs: 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET, 3-1, Sky Sports (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Sunday, August 18

Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, 0-0, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Chelsea vs. Leicester: 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET, 1-0, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Monday, August 19

Wolves vs. Manchester United: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, 2-2, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live-Stream Links: Sky Go, BT Sport App, NBC Sports App, fuboTV

Manchester City vs. Spurs

It was the same old Manchester City on the opening day, and the champions skipped past West Ham without a care in the world. Pep Guardiola's men slammed five past the Hammers at the London Stadium. City began their campaign where they left off last season.

Raheem Sterling is now a fully-fledged world-class talent, and the England international is no longer the kid with potential. Guardiola has turned him into a versatile and destructive forward. The 24-year-old's ability to regularly find the back of the net is a trait that wasn't present in his early career. Sterling scored a hat-trick on the opening day, and if Sergio Aguero had allowed the winger to take a penalty late in the game—with Sterling keen to oblige—he could have had four.

Spurs once again failed to lift silverware under Mauricio Pochettino last term, but an appearance in the Champions League final represented progress at the club. However, 13 Premier League defeats last season deconstructed their bid to win the title, and despite sticking close to City and Liverpool for long periods, Spurs didn't possess the consistency needed.

Spurs' defence was solid last season, but it's questionable whether they have the pace to keep up with Sterling and City's amazing forwards. Pochettino's back-four were tested in the opening match against Aston Villa, and the promoted team led until a goal from Tanguy Ndombele and a brace from Harry Kane turned potential defeat into a 3-1 win.

It feels like no one can beat City on their own patch at present. Spurs will have to produce a special performance if they want a share of the spoils.



Wolves vs. Manchester United

The pressure is on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a disastrous end to last season, missing out on Champions League qualification when it appeared third was within touching distance. United have once again reset over the summer. Harry Maguire's arrival represented a world-record transfer fee for a defender, and the additions of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James underlined the Red Devils' intent to invest for the present and future.

A 4-0 opening-day victory over Chelsea was just the tonic for Solskjaer, and a successful pre-season has installed vital fitness that wasn't present in the players last term. United now look like a team embracing a deeper work ethic.

Wolves were the surprise side in the top-flight last season, and their seventh-placed finish was a shock. Nuno Espirito Santo has established himself as an elite coach having emphatically won the EFL Championship with 99 points to claim promotion in 2017-18. The Wolves boss has garnered incredible respect compared to many of his Premier League contemporaries in the past 12 months.

The Midlands side fear no team, and the Molineux club have continued to make squad investments this summer. The permanent signing of loan star Raul Jimenez was completed last season, but the addition of Pedro Neto and Patrick Cutrone bolsters Wolves' attacking options.

Neto's arrival from Lazio further strengthens Wolves' Portuguese links, and at 21, Cutrone is ready to display his predatory finishing after departing AC Milan.

United will want to play on the counter-attack on the road, and Wanderers' intentions to dominate the midfield high up the pitch could leave space behind for the Red Devils to exploit.