Europa League Results 2019: Qualified Teams and Play-Off Schedule

Wolverhampton Wanderers qualified for the 2019 Europa League play-off round on Thursday after a 4-0 victory over Pyunik.

The Premier League team won 8-0 on aggregate and will now face Torino of La Liga.

Espanyol also made short work of their opponents in the third-round qualifiers, beating Luzern 3-0 to earn a 6-0 win on aggregate.

Rangers advanced after sweeping past FC Midtjylland 3-1 for a 7-3 victory, and Eintracht Frankfurt won 1-0 against FC Vaduz to complete a 6-0 aggregate win.

Thursday's Results and Aggregate Score

HJK Helsinki 2-2 Riga FC (3-3) [Riga win on away goals]

Dinamo Tbilisi 1-1 Feyenoord (1-5)

Spartak Moscow 2-1 Thun (5-3)

AIK 1-1 Sheriff Tiraspol (3-2)

Apollon Limassol 3-1 Austria Vienna (5-2)

BATE Borisov 0-0 FK Sarajevo (2-1)

Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv 2-1 Neftchi Baku 4-3)

Mlada Boleslav 0-1 Steaua Bucharest (0-1)

Shakhtyor Soligorsk 1-1 Torino (1-6)

Suduva 2-1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv (4-2)

Yeni Malatyaspor 1-0 Partizan Belgrade (2-3)

Zorya Luhansk 1-0 CSKA Sofia (2-1)

Zrinjski Mostar 1-0 Malmo (1-3)

Hapoel Be'er Sheva 3-1 IFK Norrkoping (4-2)

The New Saints 0-4 Ludogorets (0-9)

Trabzonspor 2-1 Sparta Prague (4-3)

AEK Athens 1-1 Universitatea Craiova (3-1)

Valletta FC 0-4 FC Astana (1-9)

Viktoria Plzen 2-1 Royal Antwerp (2-2) [Antwerp win on away goals]

Aris Salonica 3-1 Molde (3-4)

AZ Alkmaar 4-0 Mariupol (4-0)

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 FC Vaduz (6-0)

KAA Gent 1-0 AEK Larnaca (2-1)

PSV Eindhoven 0-0 FK Haugesund (1-0)

Strasbourg 1-0 Lokomotiv Plovdiv (2-0)

Aberdeen 0-2 HNK Rijeka (0-4)

Rangers 3-1 FC Midtjylland (7-3)

Sporting Braga 3-1 Brondby IF (7-3)

Wolves 4-0 Pyunik (8-0)

Espanyol 3-0 Luzern (6-0)

Play-Off Round Draw

Champions Path

Suduva vs. Ferencvaros

Copenhagen vs. Riga

Celtic vs AIK

Ararat-Armenia vs. Dudelange

Ludogorets vs. Maribor

Linfield vs. Qarabag

Slovan Bratislava vs. PAOK

Astana vs. BATE

Main Path

Torino vs. Wolves

Legia Warsaw vs. Rangers

Steaua vs. Vitoria

PSV vs. Apollon Limassol

AEK Athens vs. Trabzonspor

Feyenoord vs. Hapoel Be'er Sheva

Gent vs. Rijeka

Espanyol vs. Zorya Luhansk

Partizan vs. Molde

Braga vs. Spartak Moscow

Malmo vs. Bnei Yehuda

Strasbourg vs. Frankfurt

AZ vs. Antwerp

First leg to be played on Thursday, August 22, and second leg on Thursday, August 29.

Qualified Teams

Sevilla

Getafe

Arsenal

Roma

Manchester United

Dynamo Kiev

Besiktas

Basel

Sporting Lisbon

CSKA Moscow

Wolfsburg

Borussia Monchengladbach

Lazio

Rennes

Saint-Etienne

Olexandriya

Standard Liege

Lugano

Thursday Recap

Wolves already had one foot in the next round after a dominant first leg, but Nuno Espirito Santo's team finished the job at home.

Three goals in 10 second-half minutes was the story of the match after new signing Pedro Neto scored in the 54th minute on his debut. Morgan Gibbs-White found the back of the net four minutes later, and Ruben Vinagre added the third after 64 minutes.

Wolves highlighted their opening goalscorer after combining with fellow new arrival Patrick Cutrone:

A clinical strike by Diogo Jota made it 4-0, completing a comfortable pair of encounters to qualify.

Rangers join Wolves in the play-off round after the goals flew in at Ibrox Stadium.

Alfredo Morelos was the hitman in form on the night, breaking the deadlock after just 14 minutes. Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo made it two for Steven Gerrard's team, with Rangers in full control over the Danes. Morelos completed his brace after 49 minutes before Evander gained a consolation 18 minutes from time.

The Glasgow giants will now battle Legia Warsaw in an attempt to claim a place in the group phase.

Espanyol never appeared at threat of suffering a shock after completing victory over Luzern, setting up a tie with Zorya Luhansk.

Wu Lei's third-minute opener deflated the Swiss in the opening moments, and the Spaniards were home and dry after Víctor Campuzano's goal on 27 minutes. The Catalan forward added his second seven minutes before half-time, with the La Liga side cantering to an easy win.