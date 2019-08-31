Lucha Bros Beat Young Bucks at AEW All Out in Ladder Match for AAA Tag Titles

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

The Lucha Bros defeated The Young Bucks in an Escalera De La Muerte (ladder match) to retain the AAA World Tag Team Championships at All Elite Wrestling's All Out on Saturday.

The bout marked the continuation of a long-running feud between the teams that dates back to last year's All In pay-per-view before AEW was even an official company.

At All In, The Young Bucks teamed with Kota Ibushi to beat Rey Fenix, Rey Mysterio and Bandido in the main event. Earlier in the show, Pentagon lost to one of The Young Bucks' Elite stablemates, Kenny Omega.

That set the stage for a series of matches that pit Pentagon and Fenix against Matt and Nick Jackson with the AAA world tag team titles hanging in the balance. At AAA Rey De Reyes in March, The Young Bucks beat The Lucha Bros for the belts just minutes after Pentagon and Fenix won them.

The Young Bucks then retained the titles against Pentagon and Fenix in a lengthy, back-and-forth match at Double or Nothing in May.

The Lucha Bros would get their revenge at AAA Verano de Escandalo in June when they beat The Young Bucks in a rematch for the titles, making them two-time AAA world tag team champions together.

After that, The Lucha Bros and Young Bucks competed in a pair of six-man tag team matches against each other.

At Fyter Fest in June, The Young Bucks and Omega defeated Pentagon, Fenix and Laredo Kid. Those six competitors battled it out in a rematch at AAA Triplemania XXVII just over a month later, with Pentagon, Fenix and Laredo Kid prevailing.

With The Young Bucks and Lucha Bros having faced each other on so many occasions, they needed a special stipulation at All Out to maintain interest in their feud.

Both teams have competed in memorable ladder matches against others over the years, but they laid it all on the line at All Out in a contest that arguably stole the show despite the fact that there were several other highly anticipated matches on the card.

That The Lucha Bros retained the titles seemingly suggests they will continue to work for AAA on the side, but it may also mean Pentagon and Fenix are the top candidates to become the first AEW tag team champions.

