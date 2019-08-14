Documents Allege Nike Discussed Paying Zion Williamson, More While in HS

Michael Noble Jr./Associated Press

A new motion filed in federal court Wednesday night by Michael Avenatti alleges Nike to have paid high school athletes, according to Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel.

Avenatti's motion "alleges text[s] and emails by Nike executives prove widespread under the table payments" to encourage high school players to participate in Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL). Wetzel noted that these allegations "mirror what Adidas executives were found guilty of committing."

Wetzel provided further detail on the motion, which also alleges Nike discussed a plan to pay Zion Williamson and Romeo Langford, though "there is nothing that suggests the deals were made or even presented" to them:

In October, a federal jury in Manhattan found Jim Gatto, director of global sports marketing for Adidas, guilty of "wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with the University of Louisville and wire fraud in connection with the University of Kansas," Rebecca Davis O'Brien of the Wall Street Journal reported at the time.

Merl Code, who formerly worked as a consultant for Adidas, and Christian Dawkins were also found guilty on two counts.

Williamson was selected as the top overall pick in this year's NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans. The 19-year-old signed a five-year shoe deal with Jordan Brand last month, which ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported to be the richest annual shoe deal ever for a rookie.

