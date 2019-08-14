Kyle Shanahan Responds After Jimmy Garoppolo Throws 5 Straight INTs in Practice

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2019

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass at the team's NFL football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, July 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Plays during practice don't end up in the record books, but you still want your quarterback to look good when he is on the field. That was not the case for San Francisco 49ers passer Jimmy Garoppolo.

The quarterback threw interceptions on five consecutive passes during Wednesday's practice, with Tarvarius Moore grabbing two of those passes, as Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group detailed. Richard ShermanJaquiski Tartt and Ahkello Witherspoon had the other interceptions.

"The defense did great today, and obviously he struggled," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of Garoppolo, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. "You hope to never have a day like [that]. ... So when you do that, you hope that you practice long enough to give him a chance to play out of it."

He eventually responded with a touchdown pass to Jalen Hurd.

As Shanahan noted, it was important to keep pushing Garoppolo to see how he would respond to the struggles.

"Sometimes it is a good situation to put guys when that does happen," the coach said. "You try to protect them in a game, but in practice it's the exact opposite. When there's an issue, you kind of poke at it a little bit more to see how guys react."

The 27-year-old missed almost all of last season due to a torn ACL but is expected to be at full strength in 2019.

