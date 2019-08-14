Kenny Stills: 'No Beef' with Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross over Trump Fundraiser

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2019

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills stands on the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills has said the relationship between he and team owner Stephen Ross is fine after criticizing Ross' decision to hold a fundraiser for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

"We agreed to disagree and that was it," Stills said, per Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.

"There's not much to argue about," he added. "He has his feelings about it and he stands firm in that and I respect that. But I disagree and I told him there's no hard feelings. There's no beef and let's win some games this year."

                   

