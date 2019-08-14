Jurgen Klopp, Frank Lampard Welcome Stephanie Frappart as UEFA Super Cup Referee

VI-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea counterpart Frank Lampard have supported UEFA's decision to appoint referee Stephanie Frappart to officiate the Super Cup on Wednesday.

Frappart will become the first female referee to take charge of a major UEFA men's match, and both managers welcomed her appointment:

Per Goal's Joe Wright, Klopp was pleased to "finally" see a woman in charge of such a game and joked that he would be on his best behaviour throughout the match. He also said:

"I am really happy we can be part of this historic moment.

"It is a very smart decision to have a woman to be the referee in a very important game before millions of people."

Lampard echoed a similar sentiment:

"I am very pleased to be a part of this moment in history, it is very much due.

"The game has come a long way, in many ways: in terms of the Women's World Cup, which we all watched; in terms of how much respect the game is getting, how many people are watching it.

"We were very slow on this in many ways, and they are now getting the interest. We are very pleased to be part of it and that we are making big strides in the development. It is a historic moment and another step in the right direction."

Per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk also responded positively to Frappart's appointment:

The 35-year-old said she is ready for the game:

In 2014, Frappart became the first woman to officiate in Ligue 2, having spent three seasons refereeing in the French third tier.

In April this year, she oversaw the 0-0 draw between Strasbourg and Amiens in Ligue 1, becoming the first female referee of a French top-flight match. This season, she'll be part of the pool of Ligue 1 referees after a promotion to the division on a permanent basis.

The Frenchwoman officiated the FIFA Women's World Cup final in July as the United States beat the Netherlands 2-0.

Sports journalist Jerome Pugmire praised her handling of the match:

She'll be joined on Wednesday by her assistants from the final, Manuela Nicolosi and Michelle O'Neill. The trio worked alongside fourth official Claudia Umpierrez of Uruguay in that showpiece, though Cuneyt Cakir will perform the role in the Super Cup.

UEFA Champions League holders Liverpool will take on Chelsea—who won the UEFA Europa League last term—at Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Turkey.

After falling short against Manchester City in the Community Shield, the Reds will be eager for a second chance to kick off the campaign with silverware.

As for the Blues, victory would result in Lampard's first honour as a manager and one of the few trophies he did not win with the club as a player.