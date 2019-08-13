HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2019: Best Raiders Storylines, Moments, Reaction for Episode 2

HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2019: Best Raiders Storylines, Moments, Reaction for Episode 2August 14, 2019
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown took center stage in the second episode of HBO's Hard Knocks series Tuesday night.
Brown suffered burned and frostbitten feet after reportedly failing to use proper footwear during a cryotherapy chamber session, per PFT Live's Chris Simms.
The wideout showed his right foot to the cameras.
NFL Films @NFLFilms
Peeling back the curtain on @AB84's peeling feet. #HardsKnocks is streaming now on HBO. https://t.co/pViQL7gBuY
The 10th-year veteran also colorfully explained how he felt, saying his feet got "circumcised."
"I got circumcised on my feet, you know," Brown said. "Hopefully my feet born again and I frickin' can run faster. Feel sorry for me later. Thank you."
Hard Knocks also briefly covered Brown's absence from camp following his grievance against the NFL to try to keep an outdated helmet, which was eventually denied.
Unfortunately, fans did not get a glimpse of the painted helmet that Brown reportedly tried to wear, which NFL Network's Michael Silver reported:
Michael Silver @MikeSilver
13) However, sometime in the next couple of weeks, Brown once again tried to take the field with his old helmet, which he had since had repainted with colors approximating—but not completely mimicking—the Raiders’ silver-and-black design...
More drama occurred in the second episode, with the Raiders' joint practice skirmish with the Los Angeles Rams taking center stage:
Raiders offensive guard Richie Incognito, who has been arrested multiple times and is known for bullying then-teammate Jonathan Martin when they were on the Miami Dolphins, was the "voice of reason," as Levi Damien of Silver & Black Pride relayed:
Levi Damien @LeviDamien
Now you all get to see the scuffles. And Roemer taking a few shots to his helmetless head. "Let me tell you about what I learned in counseling. Just count to ten." -- Richie Incognito, voice of reason.
Otherwise, the second episode did not disappoint.
Rookie wideout Hunter Renfrow sang "Lean on Me" in front of his team. To his dismay, the performance was not well-received:
Oakland Raiders @Raiders
We know who we're inviting to karaoke night. @renfrowhunter | #HardKnocks https://t.co/I10zE1uBVA
Renfrow can take solace that he's slated to be the team's No. 1 slot man.
A Raiders legend also connected with a potential great when Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson met up with rookie safety Johnathan Abram, who was one of Oakland's three first-round picks:
Oakland Raiders @Raiders
24 X 24 @CharlesWoodson | @JohnathanAbram1 | #HardKnocks https://t.co/85U3NbWjoX
Finally, the action-packed episode ended with a great cliffhanger, as Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote:
Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL
NFL Films crew pulled it off. In tight window, it showed footage of Antonio Brown arriving today in Napa. About five seconds of it to conclude episode. More of Brown's arrival coming next week, NFL Films official said. "Stay tuned."
The third installment of the five-episode series will air on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.
