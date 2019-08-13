HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2019: Best Raiders Storylines, Moments, Reaction for Episode 2

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown took center stage in the second episode of HBO's Hard Knocks series Tuesday night.

Brown suffered burned and frostbitten feet after reportedly failing to use proper footwear during a cryotherapy chamber session, per PFT Live's Chris Simms.

The wideout showed his right foot to the cameras.

The 10th-year veteran also colorfully explained how he felt, saying his feet got "circumcised."

"I got circumcised on my feet, you know," Brown said. "Hopefully my feet born again and I frickin' can run faster. Feel sorry for me later. Thank you."

Hard Knocks also briefly covered Brown's absence from camp following his grievance against the NFL to try to keep an outdated helmet, which was eventually denied.

Unfortunately, fans did not get a glimpse of the painted helmet that Brown reportedly tried to wear, which NFL Network's Michael Silver reported:

More drama occurred in the second episode, with the Raiders' joint practice skirmish with the Los Angeles Rams taking center stage:

Raiders offensive guard Richie Incognito, who has been arrested multiple times and is known for bullying then-teammate Jonathan Martin when they were on the Miami Dolphins, was the "voice of reason," as Levi Damien of Silver & Black Pride relayed:

Otherwise, the second episode did not disappoint.

Rookie wideout Hunter Renfrow sang "Lean on Me" in front of his team. To his dismay, the performance was not well-received:

Renfrow can take solace that he's slated to be the team's No. 1 slot man.

A Raiders legend also connected with a potential great when Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson met up with rookie safety Johnathan Abram, who was one of Oakland's three first-round picks:

Finally, the action-packed episode ended with a great cliffhanger, as Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote:

The third installment of the five-episode series will air on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.