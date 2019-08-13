Western and Southern Open 2019: Djokovic, Venus Advance in Tuesday Results

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The main draws of the men's and women's singles tournament continued into their second day Tuesday in the Western and Southern Open in Mason, Ohio.

As a tune-up for the U.S. Open, the event routinely attracts the biggest names in tennis. Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Petra Kvitova, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are among those taking the court Tuesday.

Here's a recap from some of the biggest matches. The schedule for Wednesday's matches is available on the tournament's official site.

Monday Results

Men's Singles

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Sam Querrey, 7-5, 6-1

No. 9 Daniil Medvedev def. Kyle Edmund, 6-2, 7-5

No. 11 Roberto Bautista Agut def. Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(6), 6-3

Reilly Opelka def. No. 12 Borna Coric, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

Andrey Rublev def. No. 15 Nikoloz Basilashvili, 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2

No. 16 David Goffin def. Taylor Fritz, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Benoit Paire def. Fernando Verdasco, 6-4(ret.)

Diego Schwartzman def. Laslo Djere, 7-6(2), 6-3

Denis Shapovalov def. Joao Sousa, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

Frances Tiafoe def. Gael Monfils, 7-6(7), 6-3

Stan Wawrinka def. Grigor Dimitrov, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6(4)

Women's Singles

Venus Williams def. No. 5 Kiki Bertens, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(4)

Victoria Azarenka def. No. 12 Belinda Bencic, 6-4, 1-0(ret.)

Anett Kontaveit def. No. 13 Angelique Kerber, 7-6(7), 6-2

Su-Wei Hsieh def. No. 15 Qiang Wang, 6-3, 6-4

No. 16 Madison Keys def. Garbine Muguruza, 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-4

Jennifer Brady def. Ons Jabeur, 6-2, 6-2

Donna Vekic def. Katerina Siniakova, 6-4, 6-3

Saisai Zheng def. Victoria Kuzmova, 6-3, 6-1

Ekaterina Alexandrova def. Carla Suarez Navarro, 6-4, 6-1

Yafan Wang def. Monica Puig, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3

Top Matches

Venus Williams def. No. 5 Kiki Bertens, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(4)

The Western and Southern Open will crown a new women's singles champion after Venus Williams upset fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens in three sets. This is the first time since the Nature Valley Classic in June that Williams has advanced beyond the second round.

In the third and decisive set, Williams took the first three points of the tiebreaker to build an early lead and soon jumped ahead 6-2 to set up four match points.

Trailing 4-6 in the third-set tiebreaker, Bertens served to Williams' forehand side. Lining up to attack Williams' return from the baseline, Bertens badly mishit the ball for an unforced error and the match.

"The tiebreaker, I just said to myself, act like you know how to play," Williams said after the match, per Tennis magazine's Nina Pantic. "Easier said than done. You've got to go big or go home."

Bertens lost despite owning an 11-1 edge in aces, though she committed six double faults, per the WTA's official site. She also dropped serve five times throughout the match.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Sam Querrey, 7-5, 6-1

Sam Querrey pushed Djokovic hard in the first set, but the tournament's top seed survived and cruised through the second set en route to a win.

Djokovic didn't get off to a great start, dropping serve in the opening game and falling behind 1-3. That seemed to be a wake-up call. Querrey threw everything he had at Djokovic, yet the 16-time Grand Slam champion had a counter nearly every time.

Djokovic broke back to tie the set at three before another securing service break up 6-5 to seal the set.

He had to save four break-point opportunities for Querrey through the first three games of the second set before breaking serve and going ahead 3-1. Querrey won three points over the remainder of the match as Djokovic took full control.

Djokovic finished with 15 aces to Querrey's nine and won 84 percent of his first-service points, per the ATP's official site. He's looking like a solid bet to repeat as the men's champion.