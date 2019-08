Europa League 2019: Final Qualifying Odds, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The second legs of the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League third-round qualifiers take place on Wednesday and Thursday, with most of the big sides carrying advantages on aggregate.

Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated Pyunik 4-0 on the road in the first leg, and the Premier League side will expect to progress to the play-off round after Thursday's return game.

Eintracht Frankfurt were semi-finalists last term, and their 5-0 first-leg victory should see them through against FC Vaduz.

Viktoria Plzen made it to the round of 32 in 2017-18, but they trail 1-0 and risk elimination against Royal Antwerp.

Wednesday's Fixtures, Aggregate Score and Odds

Atromitos Athens vs. Legia Warsaw (3-0), 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET

Odds: Athens 31-12, Warsaw 5-4, draw 44-19

Saburtalo vs. Ararat-Armenia (2-1), 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET

Odds: Saburtalo 7-5, Ararat-Armenia 19-10, draw 77-29

Vitoria Guimaraes vs. Ventspils (3-0), 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET

Odds: Guimaraes 1-9, Ventspils 60-1, draw 12-1

Thursday's Fixtures, Aggregate Score and Odds

HJK Helsinki vs. Riga FC (1-1), 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET

Odds: Helsinki 4-5, Riga 4-1, draw 11-4

Dinamo Tbilisi vs. Feyenoord (0-4), 5:30 p.m. BST, 12:30 p.m. ET

Odds: Tbilisi 7-2, Feyenoord 11-13, draw 3-1

Spartak Moscow vs. Thun (3-2), 5:45 p.m. BST, 12:45 p.m. ET

Odds: Spartak 5-8, Thun 9-2, draw 33-10

AIK vs. Sheriff Tiraspol (2-1), 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET

Odds: AIK 3-5, Sheriff 11-2, draw 31-10

Apollon Limassol vs. Austria Vienna (2-1), 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET

Odds: Limassol 1-1, Vienna 3-1, draw 11-4

BATE Borisov vs. FK Sarajevo (2-1), 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET

Odds: BATE 4-7, Sarajevo 6-1, draw 58-19

Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv vs. Neftchi Baku (2-2), 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET

Odds: Bnei 19-11, Neftchi 8-5, draw 29-11

Mlada Boleslav vs. Steaua Bucharest (0-0), 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET

Odds: Boleslav 4-5, Steaua 3-1, draw 12-5

Shakhtyor Soligorsk vs. Torino (0-5), 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET

Odds: Shakhtyor 5-1, Torino 3-5, draw 10-3

Suduva vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv (2-1), 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET

Odds: Suduva 38-11, Maccabi 9-11, draw 37-13

Yeni Malatyaspor vs. Partizan Belgrade (1-3), 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET

Odds: Malatyaspor 5-4, Belgrade 9-4, draw 11-4

Zorya Luhansk vs. CSKA Sofia (1-1), 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET

Odds: Zorya 11-10, Sofia 3-1, draw 5-2

Zrinjski Mostar vs. Malmo (0-3), 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET

Odds: Zrinjski 7-2, Malmo 11-13, draw 11-4

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs. IFK Norrkoping (1-1), 6:30 p.m. BST, 1:30 p.m. ET

Odds: Sheva 13-8, Norrkoping 19-10, draw 11-5

The New Saints vs. Ludogorets (0-5), 6:30 p.m. BST, 1:30 p.m. ET

Odds: TNS 6-1, Ludogorets 6-11, draw 7-2

Trabzonspor vs. Sparta Prague (2-2), 6:30 p.m. BST, 1:30 p.m. ET

Odds: Trabzonspor 4-5, Sparta 4-1, draw 3-1

AEK Athens vs. Universitatea Craiova (2-0), 7 p.m. BST, 2 p.m. ET

Odds: AEK 5-11, Craiova 17-2, draw 15-4

Valletta FC vs. FC Astana (1-5), 7 p.m. BST, 2 p.m. ET

Odds: Valletta 17-4, Astana 4-6, draw 10-3

Viktoria Plzen vs. Royal Antwerp (0-1), 7 p.m. BST, 2 p.m. ET

Odds: Plzen 5-6, Antwerp 15-4, draw 11-4

Aris Salonica vs. Molde (0-3), 7:30 p.m. BST, 2:30 p.m. ET

Odds: Salonica 1-1, Molde 14-5, draw 27-10

AZ Alkmaar vs. Mariupol (0-0), 7:30 p.m. BST, 2:30 p.m. ET

Odds: Alkmaar 1-5, Mariupol 18-1, draw 29-5

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Vaduz (5-0), 7:30 p.m. BST, 2:30 p.m. ET

Odds: Frankfurt 1-9, Vaduz 33-1. draw 10-1

KAA Gent vs. AEK Larnaca (1-1), 7:30 p.m. BST, 2:30 p.m. ET

Odds: Gent 4-7, Larnaca 6-1, draw 10-3

PSV Eindhoven vs. FK Haugesund (1-0), 7:30 p.m. BST, 2:30 p.m. ET

Odds: PSV 1-7, Haugesund 33-1, draw 8-1

Strasbourg vs. Lokomotiv Plovdiv (1-0), 7:30 p.m. BST, 2:30 p.m. ET

Odds: Strasbourg 3-10, Plovdiv 11-1, draw 5-1

Aberdeen vs. HNK Rijeka (0-2), 7:45 p.m. BST, 2:45 p.m. ET

Odds: Aberdeen 11-8, Rijeka 21-10, draw 27-11

Rangers vs. FC Midtjylland (4-2), 7:45 p.m. BST, 2:45 p.m. ET

Odds: Rangers 7-10, Midtjylland 9-2, draw 3-1

Sporting Braga vs. Brondby IF (4-2), 7:45 p.m. BST, 2:45 p.m. ET

Odds: Braga 18-35, Brondby 6-1, draw 15-4

Wolves vs. Pyunik (4-0), 7:45 p.m. BST, 2:45 p.m. ET

Odds: Wolves 1-16, Pyunik 55-1, draw 16-1

Espanyol vs. Luzern (3-0), 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

Odds: Espanyol 21-100, Luzern 15-1, draw 6-1

All odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Wolves vs. Pyunik will be shown on Premier Sports 1 and streamed via Premier Player in the UK.



Rangers vs. FC Midtjylland will be streamed on B/R Live in the U.S.

Wolves vs. Pyunik

Wolves will have the opportunity to rotate their team after gaining a substantial first-leg advantage in their tie.

The Premier League side will likely face Torino in the play-offs before the group phase, with the Italians holding a 5-0 lead over Shakhtyor Soligorsk.

The English team have not experienced European competition for 39 years, and the quality of head coach Nuno Espirito Santo's squad has Wolves fans excited.

According to Oddschecker, Wolves are ranked highly in the betting to win the competition.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Espirito Santo's reputation has reached new heights after guiding his side to seventh in the Premier League last term. In the previous season, the Molineux club won the Championship with a 99-point haul.

Raul Jimenez spent last season on loan at the club, and his consistency saw him earn a permanent move from Benfica in the summer.

The 28-year-old scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League last term, and a brace against Pyunik in the first leg all but ended the challenge from the Armenian club.

Matt Doherty opened the scoring for Wolves in the first leg and a Ruben Neves penalty in stoppage time ensured a convincing lead.