Each MLB Team's Worst Bang-for-Your-Buck Star in 2019

As we head into the dog days of summer and toward the MLB stretch run, it's as good a time as any to examine every team's worst bang-for-your-buck star.

This isn't an exact science. But we'll consider each player's 2019 salary (per Spotrac) versus the WAR he provides (by FanGraphs' calculation) and add a dollop of subjectivity.

In some cases, we'll stretch the definition of "star." In other cases, we'll call out admittedly valuable players who nonetheless are vastly overpaid.

One other note: We're only looking at guys teams currently utilize, so released or demoted players or players on the 60-day disabled list don't count.