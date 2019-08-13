Jon Jones Guarantees 'There Will Be No Third Fight' Against Daniel Cormier

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Jon Jones has said he guarantees "there will be no third fight" against UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier despite renewed speculation of another clash between the two.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jones has beaten Cormier twice at 205 pounds—the second win was later ruled a no-contest for a failed drug test. The 32-year-old has previously spoken of his intent to one day move up to heavyweight, but he took to Twitter Monday and said he's "simply not interested in it right now."

He continued:

The two MMA stars have shared a long and heated rivalry. "Bones" defeated Cormier via unanimous decision at UFC 182 in what was his eighth consecutive successful title defence of the light heavyweight belt.

Cormier (22-1-1) will put his heavyweight belt on the line against former champion Stipe Miocic on Saturday when the two fighters meet at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The former NCAA Division 1 wrestler is likely approaching the end of his MMA career but continues to show an interest in meeting Jones a third time.

Crucially, however, Cormier has maintained that he would go back down to light heavyweight once again if he was to meet Jones, per UFC reporter Aaron Bronsteter:

Cormier, 40, has enjoyed a rebirth of sorts at heavyweight. While one might admire his determination to avenge the Jones losses at the same weight, one must question his odds when making the cut back down to 205.

The two results against Jones (25-1-1) are the only blemishes on Cormier's record, and he has (perhaps unsurprisingly) shown interest in reigniting their feud a third time.

Although it's officially counted as a no-contest, Cormier's second defeat to Jones—which came via a mighty head kick—was even more conclusive in Jones' favour, via BT Sport (Warning: contains footage NSFW):

Jones most recently defeated Thiago Santos via split decision at UFC 239 on July 6, although Bones looked far from his best.

ESPN recently profiled one of the greatest rivalries in MMA history:

Cormier stunned Miocic to become a dual-weight UFC champion when these two fighters last met, and the titleholder has to overcome that obstacle again before he can give any more thought to a Jones trilogy.