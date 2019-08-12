Baseball Players Are Bringing the Party on and off Field This Season

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoAugust 12, 2019

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon

  3. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  4. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  5. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  6. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  7. NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year

  8. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  9. Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title

  10. Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?

  11. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  12. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  13. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  14. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  15. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  16. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  17. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  18. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  19. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  20. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

Right Arrow Icon

MLB players are bringing the party on and off the field this season. From dugout dances and celebrations to chugging beers at basketball games, watch the video above to see the best antics from this year so far. 

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    2020 MLB Regular-Season Schedules Revealed

    🙌 Opening Day is March 26 🌽 Field of Dreams game on Aug. 13 👉 Tap to see your team's schedule

    MLB logo
    MLB

    2020 MLB Regular-Season Schedules Revealed

    🙌 Opening Day is March 26 🌽 Field of Dreams game on Aug. 13 👉 Tap to see your team's schedule

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Tatis Jr. Is the Future of MLB

    👀 ‘Most exciting young player' since Griffey 😂 Vlad Jr.’s bro from ‘different dads’ 🔥 20-yr-old SS already one of MLB’s best

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Tatis Jr. Is the Future of MLB

    👀 ‘Most exciting young player' since Griffey 😂 Vlad Jr.’s bro from ‘different dads’ 🔥 20-yr-old SS already one of MLB’s best

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Newest MLB Power Rankings 📊

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Newest MLB Power Rankings 📊

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Arrieta May Consider Surgery for Bone Spur

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Arrieta May Consider Surgery for Bone Spur

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report