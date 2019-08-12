LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul Rips NCAA's New Rule for Systemic Control

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Agent Rich Paul wrote an op-ed piece in The Athletic on Monday, ripping the NCAA for its new rule requiring players to hire agents with a four-year degree in order to test NBA waters and maintain their eligibility.

Paul, who does not have a four-year degree, says the rule will prevent people like him—those from disadvantaged backgrounds and people of color—from taking an alternative path to representing players.

"Requiring a four-year degree accomplishes only one thing — systematically excluding those who come from a world where college is unrealistic," Paul wrote. "Does anyone really believe a four-year degree is what separates an ethical person from a con artist?

"Let’s also be clear that once the NCAA requires a four-year degree for athletes 'testing the waters,' it’s only a matter of time until this idea is socialized, no longer questioned, and then more broadly applied. We all know how this works. Unfair policy is introduced incrementally so people accept it because it only affects a small group. Then the unfair policy quietly evolves into institutional policy. I’m not sure what the technical term is for that because I didn’t finish college but I know it when I see it."

Paul, who got his start representing close friend LeBron James, has become one of the more powerful agents in the business. His clients include Anthony Davis, John Wall and Ben Simmons, among others.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

