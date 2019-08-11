Jessica Mendoza Misses Phillies vs. Giants 'Sunday Night Baseball' After Car Crash

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 18: Softball player Jessica Mendoza attends the The Women's Sports Foundation's 38th Annual Salute To Women in Sports Awards Gala on October 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Women's Sports Foundation)
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

ESPN broadcaster Jessica Mendoza was forced to miss the Sunday Night Baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants after being involved in a car crash Friday.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, she was on a Southern California freeway when her car was "rear-ended at full speed."

While the crash was severe enough to keep her out of the booth Sunday, Nightengale reported she is expected to return next week when the Chicago Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez handled announcing duties with Mendoza unavailable.

Mendoza first began announcing for ESPN in 2015 and joined the Sunday Night Baseball booth full-time in 2016 following an accomplished career as a softball player.

Related

    Maddon Is Optimistic About Being Re-Signed

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Maddon Is Optimistic About Being Re-Signed

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Sean Newcomb Set Off Fire Extinguisher After Kicking Trash Can in Anger

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Sean Newcomb Set Off Fire Extinguisher After Kicking Trash Can in Anger

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    The Rebel Star of MLB

    ⚾ Hitting .336 but doesn’t try for HRs 🤨 Was labeled a Coors Field creation 🔥 DJ LeMahieu is now an MVP candidate

    MLB logo
    MLB

    The Rebel Star of MLB

    ⚾ Hitting .336 but doesn’t try for HRs 🤨 Was labeled a Coors Field creation 🔥 DJ LeMahieu is now an MVP candidate

    Joe Lemire
    via Bleacher Report

    Move Each MLB Contender Can Make to Fix Its Biggest Flaw

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Move Each MLB Contender Can Make to Fix Its Biggest Flaw

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report