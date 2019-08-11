Report: Marvin Bagley III Withdraws from Team USA Camp to Focus on NBA Season

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 07: Marvin Bagley III handles the ball during the 2019 USA Basketball Men's National Team Training Camp at Mendenhall Center on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus on August 07, 2019 in Las Vegas Nevada.
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The United States lost another prospective representative ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III withdrew from Team USA "to focus on the upcoming season," according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Bagley had been with Team USA's Select Team and earned a promotion to the senior squad Friday, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

