Report: Marvin Bagley III Withdraws from Team USA Camp to Focus on NBA Season

The United States lost another prospective representative ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III withdrew from Team USA "to focus on the upcoming season," according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Bagley had been with Team USA's Select Team and earned a promotion to the senior squad Friday, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

