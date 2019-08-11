Cardinals COO, Executive VP Ron Minegar Arrested for DUI

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals executive vice president and COO Ron Minegar was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Saturday.

Shane Dale of ABC15 obtained the police report that says Minegar was stopped at 11:30 p.m. for speeding, failure to drive within one lane of traffic and driving within the bicycle lane. Police then placed him in custody and charged him with driving under the influence.

He was cited and later released. An investigation is ongoing.

Minegar, 60, is in his 20th season with the Cardinals organization after leaving Disney Sports in 2000. According to the team's website, he is "responsible for developing the club’s annual strategic plan and overseeing all aspects of the Cardinals business operations."

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was arrested for DUI in July 2018. He served a five-week suspension before returning to his post. The team required Keim undergo counseling and take part in DUI education courses before he was allowed to come back.

The Cardinals have not released a statement on Minegar's arrest.