Full 2019 MLB Award Predictions at the Three-Quarter Mark

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

At a time when more and more shots are being called from front offices, it's fair to wonder—as Jayson Stark of The Athletic did—whether managers are becoming obsolete.

That difficult question notwithstanding, the Manager of the Year award isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Likewise, the tendency of voters to eat up a good underdog story probably isn't going anywhere, either.

Which brings us to Terry Francona and the Cleveland Indians.

Francona began the season with the deck stacked against him after the Indians front office spent the winter pinching pennies. He's since had to guide his team through an early offensive slump, Corey Kluber's broken arm, Carlos Carrasco's leukemia diagnosis and the trade of Trevor Bauer.

And yet the Indians are not only in first place in the AL Central at 72-47, but they're also an MLB-best 46-20 since May 28. Francona has done his part by squeezing the most out of unusual suspects such as Zach Plesac and Oscar Mercado, as well as by masterfully deploying arguably baseball's best bullpen.

Even if they don't win a division title, Francona's Indians should at least capture a wild-card berth. That would probably still be enough to win him a third Manager of the Year.

Runner-up: Aaron Boone, New York Yankees