Rogers Cup 2019: Rafael Nadal Beats Daniil Medvedev to Win 2nd Straight Title

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2019

MONTREAL, QC - AUGUST 09: Rafael Nadal of Spain hits the ball against Fabio Fognini of Italy during day 8 of the Rogers Cup at IGA Stadium on August 9, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal secured his third title of 2019 with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Daniil Medvedev in the finals of the 2019 Rogers Cup.

After winning this event last year, it was the first time the Spanish star has defended a title not on clay. The win also gave Nadal his 35th career Masters 1000 championship, extending his ATP record.

Medvedev was seeking his first career Masters title, but the 23-year-old came up short Sunday on the hard court in Montreal.

   

