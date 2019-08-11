Rogers Cup 2019: Rafael Nadal Beats Daniil Medvedev to Win 2nd Straight Title

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal secured his third title of 2019 with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Daniil Medvedev in the finals of the 2019 Rogers Cup.

After winning this event last year, it was the first time the Spanish star has defended a title not on clay. The win also gave Nadal his 35th career Masters 1000 championship, extending his ATP record.

Medvedev was seeking his first career Masters title, but the 23-year-old came up short Sunday on the hard court in Montreal.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.