Manchester United Confirm Signing of Hannibal Mejbri from Monaco

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Manchester United confirmed on Sunday that they had struck an agreement with Monaco for the signing of Hannibal Mejbri.

The Red Devils revealed on their website that the deal will go through subject to FIFA approval. Mejbri, who is just 16, will be able to join United when he turns 17 in January.

Simon Peach of the Press Association provided more information about the deal, as well as noting both Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City were interested in the youngster:

Per Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror, a number of high-profile clubs from across Europe were wanted to sign Mejbri too, with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona mentioned, as well as Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

"United invited him to their Carrington training ground in a bid to woo him and his family, with the teen deciding on the switch to Old Trafford shortly afterwards," Prenderville noted.

Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News reported that Mejbri's family became involved in a dispute with Monaco when the Ligue 1 club apparently broke some terms within the teenager's contract.

Mejbri, who only joined Monaco a year ago, is a France youth international and has played as both an attacking midfielder and a forward early in his career. Duncker noted the youngster is also eligible to play for Tunisia.